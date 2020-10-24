CWH Capital Management Inc. Takes $320,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

UNP stock opened at $188.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.04 and a 200-day moving average of $176.92. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

