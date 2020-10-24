CWH Capital Management Inc. Sells 495 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CWH Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,669 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $51,444,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,480,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,544,000 after buying an additional 859,821 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 1,646,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,099,000 after buying an additional 657,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 657,264 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $38.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37.

