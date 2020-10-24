CWH Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,820 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

CWH Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Banner in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Banner by 87.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

