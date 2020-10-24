CWH Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,542 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,988,638,000 after buying an additional 4,984,471 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660,989 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,073 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,428,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,478,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.53.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

