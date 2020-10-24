CWH Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 294.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $87.32 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $88.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Truist raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.