CWH Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 41.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of 3M by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

Shares of MMM opened at $169.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

