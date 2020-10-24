CWH Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

CWH Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 73,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.