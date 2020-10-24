CWH Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,614 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.4% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 38,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 358,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 71,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 179 shares of company stock worth $7,931 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.