CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. CSX has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.48.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

