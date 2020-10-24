Crossvault Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.43. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist Securiti reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

