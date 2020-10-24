Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $584,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

