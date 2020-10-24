Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.1% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

