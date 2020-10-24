Crossvault Capital Management LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $102,394,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,115,000 after buying an additional 209,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 690.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

