Crossvault Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Walmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $405.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

