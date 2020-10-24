CrossFirst Bankshares to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:CFB opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,057,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 675,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 252,294 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

