Critical Review: digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) vs. Seagate Technology (OTCMKTS:STX)

digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares digitiliti and Seagate Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets digitiliti N/A N/A N/A Seagate Technology 9.55% 68.62% 13.90%

83.2% of Seagate Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of digitiliti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Seagate Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares digitiliti and Seagate Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio digitiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Seagate Technology $10.51 billion 1.24 $1.00 billion $4.57 11.10

Seagate Technology has higher revenue and earnings than digitiliti.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for digitiliti and Seagate Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score digitiliti 0 0 0 0 N/A Seagate Technology 4 12 8 0 2.17

Seagate Technology has a consensus target price of $53.41, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Seagate Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seagate Technology is more favorable than digitiliti.

Volatility and Risk

digitiliti has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seagate Technology has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seagate Technology beats digitiliti on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

digitiliti Company Profile

Digitiliti, Inc. provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers. The company also provides DigiLIBE, an information management software that moves and manages information objects, which are human recognized content, such as a word document or an excel spreadsheet. It serves various data intensive industries, including financial services, engineering and scientific, construction, health care, education, and legal services. The company sells and supports its solutions and services through direct sales, value-added remarketers, and third-party integrators. Digitiliti, Inc. is based in Breezy Point, Minnesota.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems; and edge compute and non-compute applications. The company also provides enterprise data solutions portfolio comprising storage subsystems for enterprises, cloud service providers, and scale-out storage servers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). In addition, it offers external storage solutions under the Seagate Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie and Maxtor brands in capacities up to 168TB. The company sells its products primarily to OEMs, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology plc was founded in 1978 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

