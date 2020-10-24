Critical Analysis: Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) versus Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) and Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

This table compares Flexible Solutions International and Element Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexible Solutions International 11.74% 15.50% 9.91% Element Solutions 4.39% 9.07% 4.51%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Flexible Solutions International and Element Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexible Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A Element Solutions 0 2 4 0 2.67

Element Solutions has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Element Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Element Solutions is more favorable than Flexible Solutions International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Element Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Flexible Solutions International has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Element Solutions has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flexible Solutions International and Element Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexible Solutions International $27.44 million 1.28 $1.91 million $0.16 17.94 Element Solutions $1.84 billion 1.70 $92.20 million $0.88 14.24

Element Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Flexible Solutions International. Element Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flexible Solutions International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Element Solutions beats Flexible Solutions International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers. The company offers thermal polyaspartates (TPAs) for oilfields to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. It also provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; and TPAs as additives for household laundry detergents, consumer care products, and pesticides. In addition, the company offers nitrogen conservation products for agriculture that slow down nitrogen loss from fields. Further, it provides HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. The company is headquartered in Taber, Canada.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products. This segment offers electronic assembly materials; circuitry solutions comprising circuit board metallization products, circuit formation products, and electronic materials; and semiconductor solutions. This segment primarily serves mobile communications, computers, automobiles, and aerospace equipment industries. The Industrial & Specialty segment provides industrial solutions, which include chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; graphics solutions that comprise consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials; and energy solutions, which consist of chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids for offshore deep-water drilling. This segment's products include electroless nickel products, plating products, pre-treatment and cleaning solutions, functional conversion coatings, hard-coated films, and water treatment products; solid sheet printing elements and liquid imaging products; and offshore fluids. This segment serves the aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, and oil and gas production end markets. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1922 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.