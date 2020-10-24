Credit Suisse Group Trims Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Target Price to $34.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HXL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.43.

Hexcel stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 4,799.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 39.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 189,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

