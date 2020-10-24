Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $124.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.02 and a beta of 1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.35.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

