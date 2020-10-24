Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSPLF opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Countryside Properties has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in medium to large-scale housing regeneration schemes delivering private and affordable homes in partnership with public sector landowners and operates primarily in and around London, the Midlands, the North West of England, and Yorkshire.

