Contrasting JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) & Global Capital Partners (NYSE:GCPL)

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares JMP Group and Global Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMP Group -26.38% 0.39% 0.11% Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JMP Group and Global Capital Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

JMP Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.75%. Given JMP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JMP Group is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of JMP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of JMP Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JMP Group and Global Capital Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMP Group $100.08 million 0.52 -$6.55 million ($0.04) -66.42 Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Capital Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JMP Group.

Volatility and Risk

JMP Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Capital Partners has a beta of 4.97, suggesting that its stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JMP Group beats Global Capital Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The company is also involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, it engages in investing in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. It serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger or acquisition candidate. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Global Capital Securities Corporation, operated as a broker-dealer. Global Capital Partners Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

