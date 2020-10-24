Contrasting Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) & AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brainsway and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainsway 0 0 3 0 3.00 AngioDynamics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Brainsway currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 88.17%. AngioDynamics has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.47%. Given Brainsway’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brainsway is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Volatility & Risk

Brainsway has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brainsway and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainsway -42.27% -38.87% -23.93% AngioDynamics -62.90% 0.18% 0.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brainsway and AngioDynamics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainsway $23.10 million 2.90 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -12.40 AngioDynamics $264.16 million 1.59 -$166.79 million $0.09 123.00

Brainsway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics. Brainsway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngioDynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Brainsway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. It also offers BioSentry tract sealant systems, IsoLoc Endorectal Balloon's, alatus vaginal balloon packing systems, angiographic catheters, guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits. In addition, the company provides vascular interventions and therapies products in the areas of thrombus management, atherectomy, peripheral products (Core), and venous insufficiency. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies under the BioFlo, BioFlo Midline, BioFlo PICC, Xcela PICC, PASV, BioFlo Port, SmartPort, Vortex, LifeGuard, BioFlo DuraMax, and DuraMax names. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

