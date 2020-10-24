Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Continental has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

