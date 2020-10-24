Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.
OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Continental has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.63.
About Continental
Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.
