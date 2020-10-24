Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Plans $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.765 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:ED opened at $81.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ED. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

