Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) (CVE:CN) Trading 14.5% Higher

Shares of Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) (CVE:CN) traded up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. 324,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 175,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market cap of $10.86 million and a P/E ratio of -48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17.

Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) Company Profile (CVE:CN)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, and other precious and base metals, as well as silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's portfolio includes various projects, such as Chavin, Soledad, Quriurqu, HuiÃ±ac Punta, Ocros, Pucamayo, Humaya, Andrea, San Martin, Lucero, Quilisane, and Cobreorco.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.