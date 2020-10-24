Comparing Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) & CIB Marine Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIBH)

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) and Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CIB Marine Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CIB Marine Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CIB Marine Bancshares and Randolph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIB Marine Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Randolph Bancorp 11.09% 10.07% 1.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CIB Marine Bancshares and Randolph Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIB Marine Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Randolph Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Randolph Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.65%. Given Randolph Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Randolph Bancorp is more favorable than CIB Marine Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIB Marine Bancshares and Randolph Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIB Marine Bancshares $38.10 million 0.54 N/A N/A N/A Randolph Bancorp $46.89 million 1.57 $3.43 million N/A N/A

Randolph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CIB Marine Bancshares.

Summary

Randolph Bancorp beats CIB Marine Bancshares on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIB Marine Bancshares

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides trust services, including cash management; repurchase agreements; and mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated eleven banking branches and five mortgage lending offices in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Central Illinois Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. in August 1999. CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs. It also offers one- to four-family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and consumer loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and investment securities. In addition, the company provides remote deposit capture products for business customers to meet their online banking needs. As of February 26, 2019, it operated five retail branch locations and loan operations centers in North Attleboro and Stoughton, Massachusetts; and seven loan production offices in Massachusetts and one loan production office in New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1851 and is based in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

