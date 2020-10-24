Comparing Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Creative Realities has a beta of 4.21, meaning that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pareteum has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Creative Realities and Pareteum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -73.60% -52.31% -20.90% Pareteum N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Realities and Pareteum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $31.60 million 0.39 $1.04 million N/A N/A Pareteum $32.44 million 2.43 -$12.98 million N/A N/A

Creative Realities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pareteum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Pareteum shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Pareteum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Creative Realities and Pareteum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Pareteum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pareteum beats Creative Realities on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various other applications. In addition, the company provides software solutions, which layer over disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged communication services and applications for enterprise communications and core telecommunications markets; and Wi-Fi access on mobile devices through its SaaS platform. Pareteum Corporation serves the markets of Internet of Things, mobile virtual network operators, smart cities, and application developers. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

