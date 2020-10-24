Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Lowe's Companies comprises approximately 2.1% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $17,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $172.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.46. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

