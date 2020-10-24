Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in McDonald's by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McDonald's by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $228.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities raised their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald's currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

