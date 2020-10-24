Community Trust & Investment Co. Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $723,683,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after acquiring an additional 696,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. CSFB upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.05.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $136.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.44. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.