Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 626 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total value of $18,559,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,941 shares of company stock worth $228,496,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $372.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.84. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $387.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. 140166 increased their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.