Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 466 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 2.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $298,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.77.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.