Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 456 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $7,630,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $43.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

In other news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

