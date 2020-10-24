Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 2,815 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $168.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.37.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

