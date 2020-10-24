Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 2,028 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $19,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in The TJX Companies by 25.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after buying an additional 186,761 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 68,412 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,145,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $159,012,000 after buying an additional 751,165 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $57.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.04, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

