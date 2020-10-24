Community Trust & Investment Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 35,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 90,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 571.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

