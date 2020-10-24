Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020 // Comments off

Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,909,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 194.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 624,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 1,282,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,105,000 after purchasing an additional 342,980 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 300,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 133.4% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 392,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 224,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.