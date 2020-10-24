Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,909,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 194.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 624,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 1,282,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,105,000 after purchasing an additional 342,980 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 300,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 133.4% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 392,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 224,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

