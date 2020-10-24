Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 94 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after buying an additional 171,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,901,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $920,241,000 after buying an additional 166,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $227.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.46 and a 200-day moving average of $238.88. The firm has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

