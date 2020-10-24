Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 480 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $142.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

