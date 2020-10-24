Community Trust & Investment Co. Lowers Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,441 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of BP by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of BP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 48.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in BP by 5.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

NYSE:BP opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BP plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

