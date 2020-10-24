Community Trust & Investment Co. Invests $202,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

