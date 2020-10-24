Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $8.89 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 150.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 54,085 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,155,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 246,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $107.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.78. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

