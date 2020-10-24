Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $7.43 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in The Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 79.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $167.36 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.82.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

