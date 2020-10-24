Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $20.64 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 2.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 57,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $175.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

