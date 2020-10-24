Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $12.06 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,243 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

