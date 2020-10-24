Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 105.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 11.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Truist Securiti lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

