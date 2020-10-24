Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,226 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Electric by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in General Electric by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 541.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,592,000 after buying an additional 4,128,838 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.12.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

