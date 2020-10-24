Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 45,482 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 45,482 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 2.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 17,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.8% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $60.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

