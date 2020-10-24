Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 10,832 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $167.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $176.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,103,371 shares of company stock worth $494,977,443. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

