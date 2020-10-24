Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

CTBI opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $28,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,249.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

